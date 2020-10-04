911 lines down in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County says all of the 911 lines serving the county are not operating at this time.
As an alternative to calling 911, Hanover County residents in need of emergency assistance can call 804-730-6140 or 804-365-6140. Another way to request emergency services is by texting 911.
