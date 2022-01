HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover residents in the Montpelier and Beaverdam areas may have some difficulties calling 911 and non-emergency lines tonight.

Hanover County reported that there was a 911 outage for landline phones in those two areas.

In case of an emergency residents must use a cell phone to dial 911 or the non-emergency line.

The county said they are working on fixing the problem.