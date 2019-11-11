93-year-old Mechanicsville veteran receives honorary diploma: ‘Never expected it to happen’

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/AP) — A 93-year-old Army veteran from Mechanicsville is finally getting a diploma more than 75 years after World War II interrupted his education.

James Yarbrough received an honorary high school diploma during a ceremony that was held Monday at Washington-Henry Elementary School to honor local armed services veterans.

“I never expected it to happen,” Yarbrough said while holding back tears. “I should’ve pursued before now, I guess.”

World War II veteran and Hanover native James W. Yarbrough is honored with a high school diploma after he left school to join the service in his senior year when it was Washington-Henry High School. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/XtGlnDZwgb — Basil John (@BasilJohn8News) November 11, 2019

Yarbrough joined the U.S. Army during his senior year in high school before he was able to graduate in 1943. He attended the former Washington-Henry High School.

“Just being here with the veterans and the kids. It was quite an honor,” the 93-year-old veteran added. “I never expected such an occasion.”

James Yarbrough

School officials managed to track down Yarbrough’s records after family members reached out on his behalf in hopes of making a moment like this happen.

“That started the process of us doing some historical checking,” Lisa Thompson, principal of Washington-Henry Elementary School, explained. “Trying to find information on Mr. Yarbrough and what records we had here in the county.”

Kids from the school sing the Star spangled banner to start off the event. pic.twitter.com/IymPhKDi6Z — Basil John (@BasilJohn8News) November 11, 2019

After the celebration, Yarbrough was treated to a trip down memory lane, receiving a tour of the school

“They’ve been mighty supportive,” an emotional Yarbrough said of his family, who helped make the special day happen. “Couldn’t have made it.”

LATEST HEADLINES:

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report