HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After hours of tense public comment, Hanover School Board members approved a controversial new school library policy in a 5-2 vote during a meeting on Tuesday, June 14.

The new library materials policy — which has been known as a “book ban” policy throughout the community — replaces the school district’s existing five-point policy for what books are allowed to be in classrooms and school libraries, and instead replaces it with a 10-page list of requirements for how books will be added to or removed from schools.

At the Hanover School Board meeting on Tuesday, June 13, over 40 community members commented on the proposed library material policy. Opponents to the policy questioned the new workload placed on teachers and other school staff and the qualifications of school board members to make decisions on library materials. Meanwhile, supporters of the policy said that they were concerned about the content of some books currently in schools and did not want students reading sexually explicit or disturbing material.

Although both supporters and opponents pushed the board to delay a vote and rework the policy to work better for teachers, students and school families, the policy still passed with a majority vote.

Here is a look at just some of updates.

How does a book get removed from schools?

Under the new policy, a parent or guardian of a student, a school employee or any Hanover County resident can file a challenge over material that is in a school library or classroom.

Books challenges would first be viewed on a school level before potentially being moved to a newly created “Library Materials Committee” and then to the school board.

The policy states that “materials may be removed if they are determined not to be age appropriate for the intended audience due to sexualized content or pervasive vulgarity.”

While the phrase “vulgarity” appeared frequently int he first version of the policy, the updated version also adds multiple of the need to remove “sexually explicit” material and that all books need to be “age appropriate” to remain in schools.

The policy does not contain definitions for “vulgar,” “sexually explicit” or “age appropriate”

In an early version of the proposed policy, books were removed immediately pending investigation. In the approved version of the policy, challenged books and other materials like magazines can remain in schools until an appeals process is complete.

Pressure on librarians and school staff

Under the proposed policy, the day-to-day work for researching and approving books is placed on individual school staff. School staff are also the first step for removing books from a school.

Under new changes to the proposal, librarians will no longer be able to seek help or input from teachers or other librarians when deciding if books are appropriate for their library. Instead, approval of all books in school libraries must recieve approval from the school principal.

Likewise, classroom teachers will now be required to provide their school principal with a constantly updated list of all books and magazines located in their classroom library.

If a book is challenged in an individual school, the principal will also be responsible for appointing and overseeing approval committee of administrators, teachers, librarians and community members to review the challenge.

During Tuesday’s meeting, both opponents and supporters of the policy expressed concern that these new requirements would place too much burden on school staff, especially teachers who would have to catalogue their classroom libraries in addition to their daily work.

The Library Materials Committee

One of the biggest changes to the proposed policy is the creation of the “Library Materials Committee.” According to the policy, the Library Materials Committee — or just LMC — would consist of one Hanover County resident from each of the seven magisterial districts, as well as the Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Leadership, who will serve nonvoting member.

The Library Materials Committee’s primary responsibly appears to be reviewing book appeals that have already been completed by individual schools.

The members of this committee will be appointed by the School Board and while they serve for one-year terms, they will not have no term limits. It is not clear when this committed will be appointed.

School board has final say

While the new policy does require the involvement of librarians, teachers, principals and communities members to work, ultimately, the school board has the final say in what books will be on library and classroom shelves in Hanover schools.

Buried on page six of the proposal library material policy is a newly added paragraph outlining this power:

The School Board at its sole discretion and by majority vote of the School Board may remove any and all materials of its choosing from the library, classroom, school building(s) and or division. Likewise, the School Board at its sole discretion and by majority vote of the School Board may include any and all materials of its choosing in the library, classroom, school building(s) and or division. POLICY 6-5.2 SCHOOL LIBRARIES/MEDIA CENTERS

Not only does the new policy give the Hanover School Board final say in whether or not to remove a book during an appeals process, but the board can also add or removes books from schools without input from parents, teachers or any other authority.

The first books to go

The school board did not wait long to use their newly enacted power. After approving the new library materials policy, they promptly removed these 19 books from Hanover schools:

“A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah Maas

“A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah Maas

“All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson

“Choke” by Chuck Palahnuick

“Flamer” by Mike Curato

“Haunted” by Chuck Palahnuick

“Identical” by Ellen Hopkins

“Infandous” by Elena Arnold

“Let’s Talk About It: The Teen’s Guide to Sex, Relationships and Being Human” by Erika Moen and Matthew Nolan

“Looking for Alaska” by John Green

“Lucky” by Alice Seabold

“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews

“Red Hood” by Elena Arnold

“Sold” by Patrica McCormick

“The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison

“This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawon

“Tilt” by Ellen Hopkins

“Tricks” by Ellen Hopkins

“Water For Elephants” by Sarah Gruen

Previously, the board received a list from an unnamed organization that proposed removing over 100 books from schools for reasons ranging from mention of “alternative sexuality” to “nudity” and “sexual assault.” Eighteen of the 19 now-removed books appeared on this list. It is not clear if the school board elected to remove these 19 books because of the list, or if the school will seek to remove any other books on this list in the future.

You can here the entire library materials policy here: