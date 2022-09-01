HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A historic Black community finally has something to celebrate after years of development debates.

Brown Grove is a historic Black community that has called Hanover County home since 1870. Since then, the community has been impacted by new developments that have sought after the location because of its easy access to I-95 along with other developmental advantages such as the size and cost of land.

But the people of Brown Grove have pushed back against these developments for years with little success.

Most recently, Wegmans planned to build a new distribution site on the 220-acre plot of land. Despite complaints from the Brown Grove community, including environmental and health concerns, the project went ahead. Now this 1.7 million square foot center is under construction across the street from Brown Grove Baptist Church which is located at 9328 Ashcake Road in Ashland.

It wasn’t until last week that the community had something to celebrate. The Hanover County Board of supervisors unanimously voted to deny a proposed landfill from extending its services for another 30 years. Instead, the landfill is expected to shut down in the next five years.

Members of the Brown Grove community say they are not against development, but they wish that developers and the county would consider other locations throughout Hanover as often as they do their area.

After the community expressed their concerns, the U.S Environmental Protection Agency visited Brown Grove and continues to seek to understand the needs of the people living there.