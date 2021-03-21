A pair of festivals in Hanover canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover Vegetable Farm announced sad news for fruit and wine lovers.

The farm will not host their annual Strawberry and Wine Festival and Shrimp, Maters’ and Mugs Festival this year.

According to the farm, current restrictions and the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic is what led to the cancellations.

They said they plan on bringing back the festivals in 2022, but in the meanwhile, they will host smaller events to accommodate customers throughout the summer.