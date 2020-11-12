‘A recipe for disaster’: Heavy rain, flooding prompts Hanover officials to close several roadways

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Officials closed several roads as multiple areas in the county experienced heavy flooding.

Over the last 24 hours, the county has received a substantial amount of rainfall.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office closed at least eight roadways in response to the heavy downpour. Many of the roadways have not reopened to the public.

8News has learned that Gun Barrel Road between Sledders Run Land and Gun Ridge Lane will be closed for the foreseeable future after part of the roadway washed out completely.

Coatesville Road between Pine Springs and Overlook Ridge Lane, who also had a bridge washed out, will be closed until further notice.

This video was taken by one of our deputies. It was recorded on Rockett’s Mill Rd near Scotchtown Rd. This roadway is closed! Please do not go around the barricades. Stay safe!#TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/iILqh26LxZ — Hanover Sheriff (@HanoverSheriff) November 12, 2020

Other county areas have been impacted, including the intersection of Spring Road and Icehouse Hill Road. The road is covered with water.

In addition, rain water is pouring into front yards along Oilville Road.

Hanover County Public Schools decided to close Thursday. The school district informed students, parents and staff via Facebook:

“Due to heavy rain overnight, several roads throughout the county are closed or not passable, and high water is creating hazardous conditions. For these reasons, we do not believe it will be safe to transport students on buses or for student drivers.” Hanover County Public Schools

In response, the school district has postponed its curbside meal service to Friday morning. It will commence from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Lieutenant James Cooper, who works at the Hanover Sheriff’s Office, called the amount of a rain ‘a recipe for disaster.’

“It only takes six inches for a vehicle to lose control,” Cooper said.

Cooper told 8News that he warns drivers who might try to take a risk.

“If you’re driving on the roads, please increase your following distance, reduce your speed, please slow down and if you see water that’s going across an entire roadway, don’t risk it,” Cooper said. “Just go ahead and turn around.”

