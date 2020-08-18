Student in Hanover County Jump Start program positive for COVID-19; nine employees tested positive since March

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A student in the Jump Start program at Beaverdam Elementary School in Hanover County recently tested positive for COVID-19. The school district learned of the student’s positive test last Friday evening, Aug. 14.

The news comes three weeks before students return to classrooms across the county on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

According to Chris Whitley, public information officer for Hanover County Public Schools, nine school district employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past five months. Those employees worked in the following locations:

Three at the School Board’s office.

Two at Cold Harbor Elementary School.

Two at the former Lee-Davis High School.

One at Patrick Henry High School.

One at Hanover High School.

Whitley said that none of the reported cases resulted in closing buildings in the school district, and custodial staff completed deep cleaning to sanitize the affected areas.

“In all cases, we work collaboratively with the Hanover Health Department, as well as make the proper notifications to staff and/or families,” said Whitley.

