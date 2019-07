HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A single-vehicle accident shut down a road in Hanover County Saturday morning.

The Hanover Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened on Walnut Grove Road between Mechanicville Turnpike and Northfall Creek.

Authorities say there were no injuries.

“However damage to a power pole is expected to cause Walnut Grove Road to be shut down for several hours,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

