HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools announced that due to ongoing transportation staffing issues, the last four days of the school year will be early release across the entire school division.

Hanover said the four early release days are Monday, June 13 through Thursday, June 16.

The elementary schools will be reviewing the end-of-year activities planned for the last week that may need to be rescheduled. Hanover said the impact is expected to be minimal and said principals will communicate any changes to the plans that may be necessary.

Hanover County wants to remind the public that a $1,000 sign-on incentive is being offered for new bus drivers.

For more information on the school system’s early closings, visit the Hanover County Public Schools website.