HANOVER COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The annual Hanover County Tomato Festival started today, July 15, after being on hiatus for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today, visitors got the chance to experience live music, food, games and vendors at the festival.

The Hanover County Parks and Recreation Department has spent the past week and a half preparing for the two-day event. This year they are happy to be back and welcoming guests.

Vendors gathered at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville to set up their tables. The vendors mentioned that coming back to the festival again feels like a big family reunion, and that they are happy to be back serving their community.

“So this is something that I like to feed people and make them happy. And if I can come have a good time, then I’ve done my job,” said Tennant Frost, the owner of Simply Street Food.

On Saturday, June 16, the festival will run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and feature a list of events and activities for the whole family to enjoy.