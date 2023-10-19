This marks the 15th case of rabies in Hanover so far this year

HANOVER COUNTY, Va, (WRIC) — The Chickahominy Health District of the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) notified Mechanicsville residents Thursday of a positive case of rabies found in a fox.

The health district is notifying those living in the area of Chamberlayne Road (US 301) between Mimosa Hill Lane, New Ashcake and Rural Point Roads.

This is the 15th rabies case confirmed in the county for 2023, according to Caitlin Hodge with VDH.

The district confirms the fox no longer poses a threat to the public but advises anyone who has information regarding any exposure to the fox leading up to Oct. 16 to contact the Hanover Health Department at 804-365-4313.

Exposures include a bite, scratch, or contact with salvia by an open wound, eyes, nose or mouth. This also includes direct contact between one’s pet and the rabid animal itself.

Health leaders are reminding those at home to ensure all pets are vaccinated and to report all exposures to animals to their respective doctors and the local health department.

The Hanover Animal Control & Shelter is hosting a rabies prevention clinic at Liberty Middle School on Oct. 21. Details can be found here.