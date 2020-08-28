Anti-mask mailers end up outside Mechanicsville homes

An anti-face mask flyer has made its way to homes of people in Hanover county, leaving some residents scratching their heads.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An anti-face mask flyer has made its way to homes of people in Hanover County, leaving some residents scratching their heads.

The anti-mask mailers were dropped off outside homes in Mechanicsville over the past few days. Neighbors in the King’s Charter development told 8News the act left them wondering where they came from, and why?

“Well, we made fun of it,” said a woman named Jennifer, who declined to share her last name with 8News. She said she and several of her neighbors were puzzled by the paper put in a small compartment just below their mailbox.

The “my body, my choice” title, a play off of a message from pro-choice advocates, was now being used to promote an anti-mask message.

“I think to be a good citizen is to wear a mask, but public health is about being a good citizen,” Jennifer said.

Flip the flyer over, and find three paragraphs pointing the finger at Governor Ralph Northam, opposing his order to wear a face covering in public.

Half way down, the flyer reads: “If your health goals are to breathe clean, fresh, cool, air and avoid your own toxic exhaust – you are not required to wear a mask.”

Because the flyer was placed in a box below USPS mailboxes, the delivery is not a crime.

As for who sent it, remains unknown. However, an internet link on the flyer, ‘WeCantBreathe.News’ will take you to a site promoting an anti-mask protest that happened in Austin, Texas in June.

Among attendees: conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from media platform InfoWars.

Not everyone in the neighborhood said they got a copy. But for nearly everyone that did, they told 8News they threw it out.

