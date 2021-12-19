Applications for tax relief opening in the new year for Hanover’s elderly and disabled

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County is opening real estate tax relief applications on Jan. 3 to help residents who are elderly or permanently disabled pay their taxes.

According to a release from Hanover County, people with a net worth of $200,000 and a combined household gross income of $52,500 or less could pay no taxes on their home.

All applicants must either be permanently disabled, or at least 65 years old. You must own or partially own your property as of Dec. 31, 2021.

The county offers up to 100% tax relief for elderly and disabled residents who meets the economic guidelines. A sliding scale based on total income is used to determine each applicant’s discount.

Heading into 2022, around 1,250 households receive tax relief from Hanover County. Most households get about $1,2000 in relief and around 35% get full relief.

Any applicants with a disability must provide proof either by using a statement from the Social Security Administration, a statement from the Veterans Administration, a statement from the Railroad Retirement Board or a sworn affidavit from two medical doctors.

Applications are open from Jan. 3 to March 1. They can be downloaded from the county’s website or applicants can call the Commissioner of the Revenue at 804-365-6128.

“This is a great program designed to help those taxpayers who most need the help,” said Scott Harris, Hanover’s Commissioner of the Revenue. “We invite all residents who think they might qualify to call our office.”