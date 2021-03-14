Are you 75 years and older living in Hanover, waiting for the vaccine? Here’s how you could get it this week

HANOVER COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – Hanover County is making a special effort to vaccinate the rest of those 75 and older who haven’t gotten their vaccine within the next week and a half at their vaccination center in the old Food Lion building in Ashland Junction Shopping Center.

This is because they’re not sure they’ve connected successfully with everyone through email or by phone.

The county hopes to get through about 1,000 to 1,200 doses of Moderna in the clinics each day and 500 of 5,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses they received on Thursday.

They wanted to let those 75 years and older who are on their waitlist call if they haven’t scheduled an appointment because some people were not picking up the phone or may not have had access to a computer to check their emails.

Because of this, Deputy County Administrator for Hanover County Jim Taylor said they aren’t sure of exactly how many of those 75 and older still need a vaccine but they estimate it’s under 3,800.

“We continue to see posts from people that say I registered my 86 year old mother 6 weeks ago and we haven’t heard anything and so this is an opportunity for them not to wait for us to call, but they can actually call our call center beginning [Monday] at 8 a.m. and we’ll have someone there to answer their call and get them scheduled,” Taylor told 8News Sunday.

If you’re 75 and older, pre-registered for the vaccine, and haven’t been able to make an appointment, call the Chickahominy Health District’s call center at 804-365-3240 during business hours Monday through Friday and they’ll make an appointment for you.