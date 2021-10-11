Area Bass Pro and Cabela’s stores holding hiring event this week, hope to fill 49 open positions.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re still on the job hunt, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are looking to hire for full and part-time positions.

The retailers are taking part in the company’s National Hiring Day event Oct. 13-14, and the Ashland and Henrico stores will look to fill 49 openings.

The hiring event will be from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. both days, and you are encouraged to apply online. Walk-ups are welcome as well.

Employees brought on will be eligible for merchandise discounts of up to 45% off in addition to benefits like holiday and vacation pay, and health insurance.

