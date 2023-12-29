HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a Wednesday, Dec. 27 robbery in Hanover County.
According to police, employees of the Boot Barn at 11700 Lakeridge Parkway contacted officers about an unidentified white man who entered the store at 8:50 p.m. with a weapon. Witnesses said the suspect threatened an employee before leaving with some merchandise.
The suspect was seen driving what is described as a blue Jeep SUV.
Anyone with any information on the suspect or his location is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.