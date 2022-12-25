ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Around 400 households in the Ashland area are currently without power due to inclement weather and emergency work.

According to Dominion Energy’s website, the outages are concentrated in the southern part of town, in the area of Ashcake Road, Center Street Road and Washington Highway.

Homes along Washington Highway are expected to have their power restored between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and homes near Ashcake Road, Maple Street and Center Street Road are expected to have their power restored between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

For more information on power outages in the area, check Dominion Energy’s outage map.