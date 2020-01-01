Arrest made in shooting of ‘Penny’ — Ashland horse shot on Thanksgiving

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the case of Penny — a horse that was shot in Ashland just before Thanksgiving.

On New Year’s Eve, the sheriff’s office arrested Jeffrey Mayo of Mineral for reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm within 100 yards of an occupied dwelling.

“It was determined through the investigation that the suspect was hunting and had fired three shots at a deer while it was running,” the HCSO said in a release.

The third shot was fired in the direction of the horse pasture, authorities said.

The horse’s owners believe the 24-year old quarter horse named Penny was playing in the field between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8:36 a.m. on November 21 when the shooting happened.



“I saw blood trickle down her side,” Alexander Gaudino, Penny’s caretaker said. “We thought she had run into some barbed wire; it turns out it was a gunshot wound.”

“We walked over there and she wouldn’t move,” Gaudino said. “We were in complete shock.”

Penny’s owners called their local veterinarian from the Woodside Equine Clinic. The vet said the bullet went through her side and hit her lung.

The horse recovered from the shooting and is doing well, authorities said.

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries assisted HCSO in the investigation.