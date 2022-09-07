HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The bridge over I-95 on Ashcake Road on Route 657 in Hanover County will close starting Thursday, Sept. 8, for a bridge rehabilitation project.

Drivers should expect delays and follow the posted detour routes:

Northbound Ashcake Road (Route 657) Take Lewistown Road (Route 802) west to Washington Highway (Route 1) north back to Ashcake Road.

Southbound Ashcake Road (Route 657) Take Washington Highway (Route 1) south to Lewistown Road (Route 802) east back to Ashcake Road.

Drivers on I-95 can expect nightly single and double lane closures in both directions throughout the duration of the project, which is expected to be complete by late fall 2023.

More information about the project can be found by visiting the Virginia Department of Transportation website, or by calling the Virginia Department of Transportation’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

For the latest real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit 511virginia.org.