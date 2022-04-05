HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a man wanted for possessing obscene materials with a minor.

Angelo O’Neil Chandler, of Ashland (Photo: Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

Police are searching for 40-year-old Angelo O’Neil Chandler, of Ashland, and is in “Contempt of Court and Violation of Condition of Release.”

Chandler is 5’5″ tall and weighs 151 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Angelo O’Neil Chandler is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.