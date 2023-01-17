ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Ashland are continuing to investigate a train that crashed into a car this weekend after the vehicle was left sitting on the tracks.

The crash happened Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of of England Street and Railroad Avenue and police are still looking for the driver.

A video from Virtual Railfan shows a car crossing under the arm as it’s coming down and sitting on the tracks. The driver gets out and walks away — before seconds later, a train comes crashing into the car.

Police said the car was driving westbound when the driver proceeded through the railroad crossing, even though the crossing arm poles were coming down. The driver then got out of the car, and casually walked away from it before the train, traveling southbound, smashed into the vehicle. (Photo Courtesy of Mike Cyr, Virtual Railfan)

Russell Youens works at Tiny Tim’s Trains and Toys and lives nearby. He saw the crash as it happened.

“I happened to be up in the middle of the night diddling around and watching the cameras, the footage and saw the accident happen live,” Youens said. “I was sort of shocked because it was quite unusual it happened.”

Youens tells 8News he sees crashes in the area often.

“We have some sort of incident probably once a month down here either involving a car, luckily no pedestrians but I’ve seen close calls,” Youens explained.

On Monday, crews were fixing the arm making sure it’s good to when trains pass through.