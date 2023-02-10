HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating after a deadly two-car crash in Hanover killed one person and left another injured.

VSP said troopers responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. It was located on Interstate 95 at the Lewistown Road exit.

Police said a Nissan Altima driven by 29-year-old Cameron Marcel Jones, of Ashland, was involved in the crash with a Dodge Ram driven by 36-year-old Justin Mavin Canaday, of Chadbourn, N.C.

Jones died from his injuries at the hospital. Canaday was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

VSP said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.