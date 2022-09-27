HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Ashland man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a truck stop on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Lewistown Truck Stop for a reported shooting Sunday, where police talked to a man who told them another male had fired two shots at him from a handgun while they were in the parking lot of the business. The man told police the suspect had shot at him after they had a disagreement inside the business.

Police said nobody was injured in the shooting, and the suspect ran from the scene before officers arrived.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Nathan Russell Bullock, of Ashland, and police obtained warrants for his arrest. Bullock turned himself in to investigators on Monday, Sept. 26. Warrants for attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony were served.

Bullock was held at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.