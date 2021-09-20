Ashland Olde Time Holiday Parade cancelled due to pandemic

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department and Kiwanis Club of Ashland announced the cancellation of the annual Olde Time Holiday Parade on Monday. The Kiwanis Club and police explain that due to the pandemic, particularly the spread of the delta variant, the event would be unsafe both for attendants and organizers.

According to a release, the parade usually has over 2,500 participants and draws in thousands of spectators. In order to view the parade people are often in close quarters. The volunteers working to make the event possible often have to gather closely to communicate plans and the run the parade.

The Kiwanis Club release stated, “For those volunteers and staffers, no form of social distancing can be possible.”

The decision to cancel the parade comes months before the actual event as the organizers explain that the parade takes an “immense amount of preparation.” The Chickahominy Health District worked with parade organizers to help make the decision.

The Kiwanis Club and the Town of Ashland plan on bringing safe ways to celebrate to the community during the 2021 holiday season.