HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department is asking for the community’s help to safely find a 40-year-old man who was reported missing.

Police said Lawrence Godwin was reported missing at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

Godwin’s last known location was at the Travel Centers of America truck stop — located at 100 N. Crater Road in the Ashland area of Hanover County at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.

Godwin is a white man who stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Godwin was last seen wearing a gray Food Lion sweatshirt, black vest, black pants, black boots, silver chained wallet and a black bandana, according to police.

Police said that at this point in the investigation no foul play is suspected, however; Godwin’s family and the Ashland Police are concerned for his well-being.

Police said Lawrence Godwin was reported missing at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. (Photo: Ashland Police Department)

Police said Lawrence Godwin was reported missing at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. (Photo: Ashland Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding Godwin’s location should call the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140.