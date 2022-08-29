ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of an armed robbery.

According to police, the suspect went into a Circle K convenience store at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 with a handgun. The suspect took the cash register, left the store, got into a black sedan parked on Mount Herman Road and took off headed east on Patrick Henry Highway.

Photo: Ashland Police

Photo: Ashland Police

The suspect was captured on security cameras. The suspect was wearing a black hooded jacket and pants, a blue and black mask, blue gloves and red shoes. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. All calls made to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.