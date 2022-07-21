ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department has asked the public to help them gather information about “acts of violence” that have been occurring over the past month.

“Each of these events are very concerning due to the blatant disregard of the safety of citizens and visitors to our community,” the post read. “Officers and Investigators have been working to determine the facts surrounding these incidents however we cannot do this alone. We need the assistance from our community to uphold our commitment to your safety.”

A spokesperson for the APD told Channel 8News there have been several shootings in the town and that the discharging of firearms has caused one life-threatening injury.

8News asked APD for details but they did not provide further information. The Ashland Police Department is asking anyone with information related to these incidents to contact APD at 804-412-0600 and ask to speak with an investigator or anonymously submit a crime tip online.