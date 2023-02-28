ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department is still investigating the murder of a man 21 years after he was found dead in his home.

According to police, Truman Stanley was killed in his home on the 500 block of North James Street sometime on the night of Feb. 25 or the morning of Feb. 26, 2002.

Since then, police have been exploring numerous leads and processing several pieces of evidence that were found in Stanley’s home — but have never identified any potential witnesses.

Several identifiable items were taken from the scene, including a signature-style Moose Lodge ring and five gold pieces.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Ashland Police at 804-798-1227.