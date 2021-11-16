Ashland Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Kenneth Scroggin was last seen by family on Monday night and the Ashland Police Department is asking the public for help finding him.

According to police, Scroggin was reported missing around 5 p.m. on Tuesday by his family. He had left home on Monday at around 10 p.m.

Police said they don’t suspect there was any foul play in the 16-year-old boy’s disappearance but they are concerned for his well-being and so is his family.

Scroggin is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is around 6-feet 1-inch tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has a tattoo that says mom on his forearm.

Anyone who knows where he is can call (804) 730-6140.