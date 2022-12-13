Tyrone Jackson was last seen at his residence in Ashland on Monday, Dec. 12, at around 7 p.m. (Courtesy of the Ashland Police Department)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Tyrone Jackson was reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 12 p.m. He was last seen at his residence in Ashland on Monday, Dec. 12, at around 7 p.m.

Jackson is described as a 5-foot-6-inch Black male, weighing approximately 140 pounds.

Jackson is described as a 5-foot-6-inch Black male, weighing approximately 140 pounds. He has black and blond hair with brown eyes.

Although police say there is no indication of foul play, his family and the Ashland Police Department are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 804-365-6140.