HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Ashland Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects wanted for larceny in Hanover County.

During the overnight hours of Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, several vehicles were illegally entered and items were stolen from them.

The string of thefts happened in a number of Ashland areas, including the west side of town, Arlington Square and Ashland Towne Square.

The Ashland Police Department has gathered the following photographs as part of its investigation.



(Courtesy of Ashland Police Department)

(Courtesy of Ashland Police Department)

Anyone with information about this crime — particularly nearby residents who may have surveillance video of the suspects — is encouraged to contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-798-1227, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or leave a tip at the Ashland Police website. Anyone providing a tip can choose to remain anonymous.