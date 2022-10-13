ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Ashland are attempting to identify and locate two people they say broke into a Verizon store and stole cell phones.

According to the Ashland Police Department, the two people pictured smashed a window at the Verizon Store on the 200 block of North Washington Highway, went inside, broke into a storage room and left the store with an unknown amount of merchandise.

The people pictured are wanted by the Ashland Police Department is connection to an alleged burglary at a Verizon Store on North Washington Highway. (Photo: Ashland Police)

The person pictured is wanted by the Ashland Police Department is connection to an alleged burglary at a Verizon Store on North Washington Highway. (Photo: Ashland Police)

The person pictured is wanted by the Ashland Police Department is connection to an alleged burglary at a Verizon Store on North Washington Highway. (Photo: Ashland Police)The person pictured is wanted by the Ashland Police Department is connection to an alleged burglary at a Verizon Store on North Washington Highway. (Photo: Ashland Police)

The person pictured is wanted by the Ashland Police Department is connection to an alleged burglary at a Verizon Store on North Washington Highway. (Photo: Ashland Police)

The person pictured is wanted by the Ashland Police Department is connection to an alleged burglary at a Verizon Store on North Washington Highway. (Photo: Ashland Police)

The first suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt, black Champion sweatpants and black shoes with red laces. The second suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt, grey or white sweatpants with writing on the left leg and black and white shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the people pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Ashland Police at 804-798-1227.