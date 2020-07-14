Ashland pool closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Carter Park Pool in Ashland has closed down after a team member there came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to close down the pool so that we could do a deeper cleaning, wait on the test results of our team member. We want to keep our community safe,” said Assistant Town Manager Matt Reynal.

The team member’s exposure did not happen at the town-operated pool and the team member is not displaying symptoms. However, the town is waiting for that employee’s COVID-19 test results to come back before reopening the pool.

Angela Smith, who lives in Montpelier, planned to take her kids to the pool Tuesday. “Our plan was to have a picnic at the pool and get to enjoy some water while we’re at it,” Smith told 8News. However, their plan was cut short when they arrived to find the pool had been closed temporarily. “I was happy that they closed down, they took the precautions that they needed to and that is great to hear, but I am looking forward to it reopening,” she added.

Pool staff cleaned the pool on Tuesday. On Wednesday, janitorial staff are coming in to do an even deeper clean, Reynal said.

The pool had just reopened on July 2 and was carefully following guidelines under Virginia’s Phase Three of reopening. “We were down to no more than 210 people at any one time in the pool. We have a cleaning schedule during pool hours, so every 30 minutes our pool staff is wiping down every public surface,” Reynal said.

Smith is looking forward to the pool reopening again. “My kids need some normal back and as precautious as I am with them going into public areas, the pool is something that we very much love and they wanted to get back to that,” she said.

Reynal said it will take three to five days for the team member to get their test results back. If the results come back negative, they hope to reopen the pool in the next few days.

