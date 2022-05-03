ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Town of Ashland will get $20,000 from the state of Virginia to revamp its tourism advertising, including a new app designed to guide visitors around the downtown area.

According to a press release from the town, the app will allow visitors to “build custom trip itineraries” featuring “events, restaurants, shops, and hotels” in the area.

The grant comes from the Virginia Tourism Corporation, a state agency that oversees tourism initiatives across the commonwealth.

“We truly appreciate Virginia Tourism’s investment in Ashland’s growing tourism economy,” said Martha J. Miller, Community Engagement Manager for the Town of Ashland.

The grant comes amid a slate of $2.7 million in grants for local tourism initiatives, many aimed at so-called “public-private partnerships” in which local governments contract with private companies to provide services like marketing and promotion.

“Virginia’s tourism industry has been unrelenting in its recovery efforts, developing innovative and best-in-class strategies to bolster the economy,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These grant funds will help continue that momentum, further underscoring that Virginia is open for business and is the best place to live, work, and travel.”

The Downtown Ashland Association, Center of the Universe Brewing Co, and Green Top Sporting Goods also received a total of $41,700 in grants for their own projects.