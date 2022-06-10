HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It’s that time of year again in the Hanover town known as The Center of the Universe!

The Ashland Strawberry Faire is back on Saturday, June 11, for its 40th year. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., guests are invited to attend the event on the campus of Randolph-Macon College, located on 114 College Avenue in Ashland.

The fair will offer a wide selection of strawberry-themed foods, including strawberry shortcakes, jam, strawberries dipped in chocolate and fresh strawberries in cereal, according to the county’s Facebook post. Not only does the event bring the community together to enjoy the strawberry harvesting season, it raises funds for Hanover County scholarships as well.

There will also be arts and craft activities, a “Strawberry Parade” and a pet pageant. The event is expected to feature 300 vendors. More details can be found on the fair’s event page.