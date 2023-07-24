HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Theatre is celebrating a milestone anniversary with a year of classic movies.

The 260-seat theatre on the 200 block of England Street in Ashland opened in 1948 and is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a classic film from 1948 every month from September 2023 until August 2024.

The anniversary celebration will begin with an open house at the theatre from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 — the theatre’s 75th birthday. The event will feature screenings of Red River and a collection of Looney Tunes shorts with 75¢ tickets, as well as 75¢ popcorn and “special surprises” for all attendees.

Following the open house, the theatre will show a movie from 1948 for 75¢ on one Monday each month until August 2024. Tickets for all 12 screenings are available now and the full list of movies can be seen below:

Monday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.: Letter from An Unknown Woman , starring Joan Fontaine and Louis Jordan

Monday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.: Macbeth , directed by and starring Orson Welles

Monday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.: State of the Union , starring Katharine Hepburn, Angela Lansbury, and Spencer Tracy

Monday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.: The Red Shoes , Academy Award Best Picture Nominee

Monday, January 22, 2024, at 7 p.m.: Key Largo , starring Lauren Bacall, Lionel Barrymore, and Humphrey Bogart

Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at 7 p.m.: Rope , starring Jimmy Stewart, directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Monday, March 25, 2024, at 4 p.m.: Easter Parade, starring Judy Garland and Fred Astaire

Monday, April 15, 2024, at 7 p.m.: Hamlet , starring Laurence Olivier, Academy Award winner for Best Picture and Best Actor

Monday, May 13, 2024, at 7 p.m.: Unfaithfully Yours , starring Rex Harrison and Linda Darnell

Monday, June 10, 2024, at 7 p.m.: Sorry, Wrong Number , starring Barbara Stanwyck and Burt Lancaster

Monday, July 15, 2024, at 7 p.m.: Bicycle Thieves , starring Lamberto Maggiorani and Enzo Staiola

Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, at 7 p.m.: The Pirate, starring Judy Garland and Gene Kelly

Tickets for each screening can be found on the Ashland Theatre’s website.