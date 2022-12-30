HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For the last month, downtown Ashland has transformed into a vintage Christmas village. And to end the season, there will be one final special light display to ring in the new year.

“Light the Way to 2023” will take place on Saturday, Dec. 31. The celebration will kick off at the Hanover Arts & Activities Center, located at 500 South Center Street in Ashland, at 5:45 p.m. with a performance by Ashland Dance Academy. The performance will be followed by a fizzy drink toast and a glow stick walk along Center Street.

During the walk, Downtown Ashland, including historic homes and Randolph-Macon College, will be covered in twinkling lights. Light Up the Tracks, which outlines trackside buildings with lights, will also be in full swing.

Guests are also encouraged to contribute to the light display by walking, biking and skating the sidewalks along Center Street with their own lights of all shapes and sizes.

Leashed pets are welcome to join.