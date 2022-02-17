Ashland town council votes to buy $650 worth of land for public park

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new public park is coming to Ashland.

The town council voted Tuesday night to purchase three adjacent pieces of land for a little over $650,000.

The land purchase is a part of a plan instigated in 2017, to make sure every neighborhood is within a ten minute walk of a public park. During that year, the city council reported that 42% of residential areas were not within that boundary.

Photo Courtesy of Hanover County

If the purchase is approved, the plan said that town staff will work with the Parks & Rec Committee and the community to conduct a master planning process for the park. Staff will also propose funding sources for the park’s development in future fiscal years.

The new park will be the second largest in the city.