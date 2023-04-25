ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Locomotive lovers rejoice, it’s almost time for Ashland Train Day! The celebration of all things trains will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2023, The popular event means there will be lots of pedestrians walking around the city, and many roads will be closed to make room for all the visitors.

Ashland Train Day itself will be taking place on Route 54 and Railroad Avenue from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, and local traffic and parking will be limited throughout the day.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, the following roads will be closed:

– Route 54 (England Street/Thompson Street) from Maple Street to Duncan Street.

– Both sides of the 100 block of North Railroad Avenue

– The 100 block of Hanover Avenue.

– The 100, 200 and 300 blocks South Center Street and Railroad Avenue on both sides of tracks from Route 54 to Myrtle Street

– Robinson Street between South Railroad Avenue and Maple Street,

– Lee Street between South Railroad Avenue and the driveway of the Ashland Branch library closest to Virginia Street

There will also be detours in place for traffic on Route 54. Eastbound traffic will be detoured north onto North James Street, east on Henry Clay Road to College Avenue, and then south on Henry Street to Route 54. Westbound Route 54 traffic will be detoured north onto Henry Street, west on College Avenue to Henry Clay Road, then south on North James Street to Route 54.

There will also be signs with detour directions.

Truck traffic will be prohibited on Route 54 between Medical Drive to Route 1, but detour signs to alternate routes will be in place to direct truck traffic.

All roads will reopen at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Temporary no parking signs will also be put up around the city. Parking will be restricted between noon and 5 p.m. in the following places:

– Henry Clay Road between North Railroad Avenue and North James Street

– Both sides of Railroad Avenue from Henry Clay Road to Myrtle Street

– South Center Street from Myrtle Street to Cox Lane

– Hanover Avenue from Thompson Street to South James Street

– Maple Street from England Street to Myrtle Street

– Robinson Street from Virginia Street to Maple Street

– Thompson Street from Duncan Street to the railroad tracks

Anyone with questions on road and parking closures may contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-412-0600.