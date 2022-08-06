HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Ashland woman claimed the top prize of $125,000 in a Virginia Lottery game using randomly generated numbers.

Sarah Sayani went to the College Corner convenience store on England Street in Ashland and purchased a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket, deciding to the let the computer generate a random set of five numbers.

On Thursday, June 16, the winning numbers were drawn, and Sayani’s were an exact match. According to Virginia Lottery, the odds of having all five winning numbers are 1 in 749,398.

More information on the Cash 5 with EZ Match game can be found on Virginia Lottery’s website.