HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority has announced that it has selected a company to run the Henrico Sports & Events Center, which is expected to open next month on the site of the former Virginia Center Commons mall in the Glen Allen area.

According to a release from the County, the Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority Board of Directors approved a contract that will see ASM Global managing the center for its first five years of operation.

ASM Global currently manages several entertainment venues across the Richmond area, including the Altria Theater, Dominion Energy Center and Bon Secours Training Center. ASM Global was also recently selected as the operating partner for Henrico’s GreenCity Arena, which will be located on the other side of the Interstate 95/Interstate 295 interchange.

“ASM Global has unmatched expertise managing venues of all types and sizes, as well as an outstanding record of delivering great experiences for everyone associated with events – from organizers and participants to spectators and venue owners,” said Dennis Bickmeier, executive director of the Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority. “The Henrico Sports & Events Center is already generating excitement among organizations and promoters, and ASM Global will only enhance the center’s reputation. With the company also operating the GreenCity Arena, we expect there will be opportunities to leverage these facilities to deliver great events and entertainment for our community.”

The Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority will schedule events for the facility, while ASM Global will provide on-site staff, oversee its day-to-day affairs and use its network of promoters to attract concerts and sporting events.

One-hundred-and-eighty-five events, including athletics tournaments and practices, have been scheduled at the facility by 42 organizations between now and the end of 2024.