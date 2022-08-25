Mechanicsville High School’s mascot on a banner at the game on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Mechanicsville High School football team was supposed to start the season with an away game versus Deep Run High School at 7 p.m. tonight, but all football activities have been paused due to investigations into alleged assaults involving players on the team.

On Friday, August 19, authorities received an anonymous tip that upper-level students, believed to be football team members, were assaulting students at the school.

Due to confidentiality laws regarding juveniles, no identity information or details of the ongoing investigation have been released.

