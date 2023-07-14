HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Hanover County high school is defending its title for most patriotic sports field with a new American flag design in its football field’s end zone.

Atlee High School in Hanover won last year’s Stars And Stripes contest hosted by the Sports Field Management Association with a design done for its 2021-2022 homecoming football game.

Last year, the school’s design was the word Atlee written in script lettering with stars and stripes inside. This year, the design is a stars and stripes checkerboard that fills the field’s end zone.

Atlee is going up against 23 other fields in the running for most patriotic design. Voting, which will take place from July 12 until July 18, can be done here.