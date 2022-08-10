HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Atlee High School in Hanover has won a national competition for the top patriotic turf field design in the country.

According to a release from Hanover County Public Schools, Atlee’s patriotic turf grass design for its 2021-22 homecoming football game clinched first prize in this year’s Stars and Stripes contest hosted by the Sports Field Management Association, a nonprofit that manages facilities at schools, colleges and universities, parks and recreational centers and professional sports stadiums across the United States.

Atlee’s field design beat out competitors from the K-12, collegiate and professional levels, the release read.

“Any time our students can get recognized at a local or higher level for the work they do is a big deal for our program,” said Marc Moran, who works as the agriculture and horticulture instructor at Atlee.

Photo courtesy of Hanover County Public Schools

Photo courtesy of Hanover County Public Schools The winning field design at Atlee High School.

Moran, who has taught at Atlee since 1999, oversaw the planning and production of the winning design. “It makes it even more special that this award was judged not just by our community, but by people all over the country,” he said.

Each year, Moran encourages his students to put together a new patriotic display, which eventually led to the making of this year’s winner, according to Hanover Public Schools.

Atlee’s principal Dr. John Wheeler said in the release that the school is “incredibly excited to see Marc Moran recognized for his continued pursuit of excellence both in the classroom and on the fields of Raider Nation.”