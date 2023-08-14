HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Atlee High School — which entered the most patriotic field design in the Stars and Stripes contest in July — has won the contest for the second year in a row.

Atlee’s field design for this year’s homecoming football game won the contest, which included designs from K-12, collegiate and professional levels, according to Hanover County Public Schools.

Atlee won last year’s contest with a design that read, “ATLEE,” with a stars and stripes print that filled the letters.

“The reason we enjoy this particular competition, sponsored by the Sports Field Management Association, is that it allows our students to showcase their talent and patriotism on a national stage,” said Marc Moran, the agriculture teacher at AHS.

“If you looked at the other facilities that submitted designs, we knew we were measured against some of the best in the industry and to be selected is a huge honor and a testament to the hard work these students do every day on our sports fields,” Moran continued.

Atlee High School field (Photo: Hanover County Public Schools Facebook post)

The contest was by the Sports Field Management Association — a nonprofit, professional association for people who manage sports fields worldwide.