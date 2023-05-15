HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he crashed an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in Hanover County.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, deputies responded to the 9100 block of New Worsham’s Way for a report of a crash involving an ATV.

It was determined that a 2022 Yamaha Kodiak 700 ATV had been heading south on New Worsham’s Way when it left the roadway after reaching a curve. The driver, 40-year-old Jonathan William Gurley of the Mechanicsville area, was ejected from the vehicle.

Gurley was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances which led up to the crash.