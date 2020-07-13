Authorities: Man found dead inside Green Top shooting range in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Hanover County are conducting an investigation Monday after a man in his late 20s was found dead inside the Green Top shooting range with a single gunshot wound, the second death reported at the facility in less than a week.

A spokesperson for the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office told 8News that deputies were called to the shooting range at 11:21 a.m. and found the body of a man, only identified as a white male in his late 20s.

No suspects are being sought at this time and no foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff’s office. The incident took place in the building’s shooting range area, where a man was found dead under similar circumstances.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.