Authorities searching for missing 16-year-old believed to be in Mechanicsville area

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Hanover County have asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old who was last seen on Sunday at his Mechanicsville residence.

Artimis Isqueirdo, described as a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes, is still believed to be in the Mechanicsville area, according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. Isqueirdo, who is listed as 5-feet-6-inches tall and 110 pounds, was seen at his residence on the evening of Aug. 11.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Artimis Isqueirdo is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

