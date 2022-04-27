HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover Fire and EMS responded to a house fire on Normans Bridge Road where smoke could be seen coming from the front of the structure.

A call came in for the 7400 block of Normans Bridge Road for a single-story residential fire with the fire reported from the furnace in the basement.

Hanover Fire put the fire out and all occupants were able to exit the home safely and uninjured. The incident has been marked under control.

The Hanover Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Units will remain on scene for an undetermined amount of time.

Ventilation, salvage and overhaul are underway at this time.